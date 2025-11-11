First FSL report of Delhi blast expected today: Sources

NEW DELHI: The first report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the high-intensity explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort area is expected on Tuesday, according to Delhi Police Special Cell sources.

The report is likely to provide clarity on the nature and composition of the material recovered.

The sources added that the Delhi Police Special Cell has sought information from the Faridabad Crime Branch and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the explosives recovered from Faridabad.

According to Special Cell sources, initial investigations may have revealed traces of ammonium nitrate. However, the exact nature of the explosive will be confirmed only after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) submits its report.

The sources further added that nothing resembling an improvised explosive device (IED) blast was found at the scene.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s initial probe in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort suggests an i20 car’s trail to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, said Delhi Police’s sources.

According to the sources, the car, in which the blast occurred, was allegedly purchased by a resident of Pulwama.

The Delhi Police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area near the Red Fort, sources said.

According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

“Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle,” the sources added.

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas.

All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids.

During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening.

According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort’s Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route.

Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes.

According to sources, the car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur.

As per sources, based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned. A person linked to the Faridabad module, is suspected to have been traveling in the i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing.

This comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police’s joint recovery of 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana, during which two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, were arrested.

Delhi Police have also registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (ANI)

