Flight operations affected at Mumbai airport due to heavy rains

MUMBAI: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were affected due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday morning. Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging.

In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, said, “Today heavy rains and low visibility led to the suspension of runway operations from 2:22 am to 3:40 am. 27 flight diversions were reported. Flights diverted to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore, etc. Currently, priority is being given to arrivals, delaying departures, and consequential changes that were made to accommodate diverted flights.”

Schools were shut down, and exams were cancelled scheduled for today due to heavy rains.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27. per cent of average annual rain during the same period.

The BMC said that one incident of a portion of a house collapse was reported in the eastern suburbs. It said that 39 complaints of falling branches were received in the last 25 hours. No injuries were reported in both rain-related incidents.

The civic body said that a small landslide was also reported this morning at 7.06 am in the Vikroli Park site area, adding that work was on to remove the debris.

The civic body said that BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is monitoring the situation from the disaster control room.

It said that all Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other systems of the corporation are active at various locations.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King’s Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station. (ANI)

Also Read: City of Dreams, Mumbai