FlowerAura Expands Raksha Bandhan 2025 Deliveries to 25+ Countries

NEW DELHI: This Raksha Bandhan, FlowerAura is strengthening global sibling connections with its dedicated international rakhi delivery service. In line with its 2025 festive theme, India’s Rakhi ki Dukaan, the brand enables customers to send love-packed Rakhis to over 25+ countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and UAE. The platform offers a diverse collection from traditional threads to designer picks ensuring every sibling bond is celebrated, no matter the distance.

“We understand the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan and the desire to stay connected with loved ones, especially those living far away. Our goal is to make the process of sending Rakhis as simple and heartfelt as possible,” says Shrey Sehgal, co-founder of FlowerAura. “With our wide range of Rakhis and a seamless online experience, we aim to add a touch of joy, tradition, and emotional connection to every sibling relationship. Whether you’re tying the thread in person or planning to send rakhi to UK or any corner of the world, we make sure your love reaches right on time, wrapped in tradition and thoughtfulness.”

FlowerAura Rakhi collection caters to all preferences with designer Rakhis featuring intricate craftsmanship and contemporary designs. For those celebrating the cherished bond of family, Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhis honour the bond between brothers and sisters-in-law. Kids Rakhis, adorned with popular cartoon characters, bring smiles to little ones’ faces. Silver Rakhis add elegance and sophistication, making them cherished keepsakes. The collection also includes Precious Stone Rakhis, embedded with stones known for their health benefits, such as agate for balance and healing eyesight, and rhodolite for healing and health, adding a meaningful touch to the festive celebrations.

Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of add-on services, such as sweets, chocolates, personalised gifts, and decorative thalis, to complement their Rakhi purchase. With an extensive range of options and add-ons, FlowerAura ensures that every Rakhi gift is as special and unique as the bond it represents.

The brand’s extensive network and robust logistics enable timely deliveries, both within India and internationally. Customers looking to send rakhi to USA or any other country can rely on FlowerAura’s efficient service to ensure their tokens of love reach their siblings on time.

Experience the ease and delight of sending Rakhis with FlowerAura, setting new standards in the world of celebrations. By bridging the gap between siblings, no matter the distance. Explore their Rakhi collection at floweraura.com/send-rakhi

