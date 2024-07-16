Former US President Donald Trump makes first public appearance after assassination attempt

WISCONSIN: Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the Republican National Convention on Monday (local time), making his first public appearance after he survived the assassination attempt on Saturday.

Wearing a white bandage on his right ear, the former US President waved at supporters and received a standing ovation from the audience. He made no remarks during the convention and stood alongside his newly announced running mate, Senator JD Vance.

He applauded the officials and guests as they addressed the convention. During the convention, he sat next to JD Vance. During the convention, Trump’s supporters carried posters that read, “Make America Wealthy Again.” Trump is scheduled to formally accept his party’s nomination as a presidential candidate to challenge US President Joe Biden in the elections scheduled for November 5.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured in the shooting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, with the case continuing to be under investigation.

Speaking to ABC News, Donald Trump said the assassination attempt at his campaign rally on Saturday had “impact.”

Asked whether the close call to the bullet striking his head “changed him,” the former US President responded, “I don’t like to think about that, but, yes, I think has an impact.”

Trump said his ear is doing fine and that he hopes the bandage will be off by the time he addresses the Republican National Convention on Thursday, according to an ABC News report.

Some 50,000 people are expected to attend the four-day convention as the party makes its case to voters ahead of November’s general election.

Monday’s theme is “Make America Wealthy Again,” and Tuesday’s will be “Make America Safe Again.” Wednesday is “Make America Strong Again,” and Thursday is “Make America Great Once Again.”

The day-long conference includes high-profile speakers as well as a primetime speech from the presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, one of Trump’s fiercest rivals during the Republican primary, was originally expected to skip the convention. But after the assassination attempt, it was reported that she would now not only attend but also speak at the conference.

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president, said celebrities will also be among the speakers, but former stalwarts of the Republican Party establishment, such as George Bush, Mike Pence, and Mitt Romney, are not on the guest list.

Once every four years, each of the two main US parties hosts a convention to formally select the respective White House standard-bearer.

During the convention, the delegates from each state pledge their support to the candidate of their choice and approve a platform or manifesto. It is merely a formality for Trump to be the party’s presumptive nominee because he won 2,265 delegates in the primaries, which is enough for the nomination. (ANI)

