French magazine exposes Pakistan’s links to extremist network Jaish-e-Mohammed

PARIS: In a detailed investigative report, French Magazine Le Spectacle du Monde uncovered alarming ties between Pakistan and the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The article titled “Jaish-e-Mohammed, Troubled Games in Pakistan”, published in the Winter 2024 edition of the French magazine is authored by Antoine Colonna – Editor in Chief- Spectacle du Monde was translated into English using AI, scrutinises Pakistan’s alleged role in harbouring and supporting extremist groups despite international commitments to combat terrorism.

The report highlights the resurgence of the Jaish e Mohammed (JeM), particularly in Bahawalpur area of Punjab province where the group reportedly operates massive complexes such as Markaz Subhan Allah. These facilities, equipped with dormitories, religious education centres, and even solar-powered self-sufficient systems, serve as hubs for terrorists’ indoctrination and training.

As per the magazine report, satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts reveal that these operations occur in plain sight, with one complex located merely eight kilometres from a Pakistani military base.

“According to satellite photos available on the Planet Labs website, Jaish-e-Mohammed has two centers in the Bahawalpur area: Markaz Subhan Allah and the Usman-o-Ali mosque,” said the report published in French, which has been translated into English using AI.

It added that the first is a 60,000-square-meter site. It includes a centre for Quranic studies, a sports hall, dormitories, and around fifty rooms.

“A nephew of Masood Azhar, Muhammad Ataullah Kashif, is the administrative head of the Markaz. The centre provides extremist religious education as well as physical training to its approximately 600 to 700 internal members. It houses 40 to 50 teachers,” said the French magazine in its report.

The report underscores JeM’s historic connections to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, which allegedly facilitated its activities against India.

“In the 2000s, a branch of the ISI, the JIN (Joint Intelligence North), was specifically tasked with training and manipulating radical Islamist elements against India. During the Cold War, the ISI adopted the same structure as the Savak, the internal intelligence service of the Shah of Iran. It also received assistance from the CIA and the SDECE, the predecessor of France’s DGSE,” said the report.

It added, “In the same spirit, the security of the complex has been strengthened; satellite images show the construction of new guard posts. Solar panels can also be seen, enabling the centre to be completely self-sufficient.”

Former Pakistani officials, including ex-President Pervez Musharraf, have admitted to supporting JeM during their tenures. Such revelations underscore systemic ties between Pakistan’s state apparatus and extremist networks.

Further complicating Pakistan’s international standing is its history with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). While Pakistan was removed from the FATF grey list in 2022, the report warns that renewed scrutiny could arise if reports of JeM’s unchecked growth are substantiated.

This expose sheds light on the broader geopolitical implications of Pakistan’s actions, including rising tensions with India, a fellow nuclear power.

The article concludes by emphasising the urgent need for international accountability and stronger counter-terrorism measures to ensure regional stability. (ANI)

