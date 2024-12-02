Fresh from France: Sustainable French Apple Varieties Set to Delight Mumbai

MUMBAI: INTERFEL, the Interbranch Association for Fresh French Fruit and Vegetables, is bringing a unique range of French apples to Mumbai, offering Indian fruit lovers a taste of exceptional flavor and sustainable cultivation. This season, Indian consumers will enjoy celebrated varieties like Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Royal Gala, Granny Smith, and Kissabel®–a vibrant red-fleshed apple available only during the French season.

A Resilient Harvest Amid Changing Climates Despite global agricultural challenges, France’s apple orchards have shown resilience. Severe frosts in Eastern Europe have led to significant production drops, with European yields expected to reach just 10.2 million tons. France, however, anticipates a stable yield of 1.463 million tons in 2024, thanks to sustainable farming practices like precision irrigation and eco-friendly pest management. These methods ensure high-quality apples that support both consumer health and the environment.

Experiencing the Flavours of France at Mumbai’s Exclusive Apple Showcase On December 1st, at Mumbai’s IFBE, INTERFEL hosted an immersive media event to introduce these French apple varieties to India. Chef Darius Madon, of NATIVE, delighted guests with a specially curated four-course menu showcasing each apple variety’s versatility and live cooking demonstrations.

From dishes like Chilled Apple Salad, Red Wine poached apple, to Pepper Timbale with Apple Jus and Royal Gala and Cranberry galette. Guests had a chance to sample apples transformed into unique culinary creations, highlighting the rich flavours and potential of each variety.

Event attendees enjoyed tastings of both classic favourites and the new varieties adding an exciting twist to the lineup with its striking colour and distinctive taste.

French Apples Available at all Major Retailers

For those eager to experience French apples firsthand, they are now available at major supermarkets across Indian cities. Over the coming months, INTERFEL will celebrate these apples with store consumer activities, including tastings, games, and roadshows, allowing everyone to experience the charm of French apples.

About INTERFEL

Founded in 1976, INTERFEL represents every French fresh fruit and vegetable industry stage, from production to distribution. Recognized as a national agricultural interprofessional association, INTERFEL includes producers, cooperatives, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, and the catering sector. Through a network of over 1,300 apple growers, INTERFEL works to advance sustainable and eco-friendly practices across the sector.

As a platform for interprofessional dialogue, INTERFEL promotes fresh fruit and vegetable consumption and defends the sector’s interests on both national and international levels. Key initiatives include research, experimentation, and adapting supply to market demands. With 75,000 companies and 450,000 jobs across the industry, INTERFEL is committed to fostering quality, responsibility, and innovation. @FruitVegFromFR