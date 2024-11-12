Gal Gadot to headline action thriller ‘The Runner’

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gal Gadot will next be seen in the action thriller ‘The Runner‘. Kevin Macdonald has come on board to direct the project, which is set in London.

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the film which was developed and will be produced by David Kosse under the veteran exec’s new venture, Rockwood Pictures.

Prolific award-winning filmmaker Macdonald (One to One: John & Yoko, The Last King of Scotland, The Mauritanian, State of Play, Whitney) is directing from a script by Mark Gibson (The Wild, Snow Dogs).

In the film, audience will see Gadot playing a high-powered attorney who must race through London, following the cryptic commands of a mysterious Caller, as she fights against time to save her abducted son.

Wonder Woman star Gadot’s recent credits include Netflix’s Red Notice and Heart of Stone, which marked the Hollywood debut of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

‘Heart of Stone’ revolved around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

In the coming months, Gadot will also be seen starring as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White which is due for domestic release on March 21, 2025. Gadot also recently wrapped production on In the Hand of Dante from director Julian Schnabel, and has numerous projects in development under her production company, Pilot Wave, alongside her partner Jaron Varsano.

The Runner was packaged and developed by Kosse, the former Universal, Film4 and Netflix executive whose credits include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Adrift and All Quiet on the Western Front. This is the first film he will produce out of his London-based Rockwood Pictures which was established 18 months ago, and which has other projects percolating. Kosse is also executive producing the Peaky Blinders movie. (ANI)

