“Gen Asim Munir can not be trusted”, says former US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

WASHINGTON: Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, expressed strong contempt after Pakistan Army’s COAS Asim Munir met with US President Donald Trump. Saying that Munir cannot be trusted, he brought back into public memory how time and again the Pakistani military has played a “double game” with the US by taking its assistance and at the same time providing sanctuary to those who were killing the Americans.

In a post on X, Khalilzad said, “President Trump knows that the Pakistani military has long played a double game with us. During the years of our military presence in Afghanistan, Pakistan took our assistance and at the same time provided support and sanctuary to those who were killing our forces. Similarly, during the war on terror after 9/11, the Pakistani military selectively helped both us and the al-Qaida terrorists. Where did we find Bin Laden? All cosy in Pakistan near one of Pakistan’s military facilities. And Pakistan still holds Dr. Afidi, who helped us find and eliminate Bin Laden.”

His remarks came after the US President had hosted COAS Asim Munir for Lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

Khalilzad noted in his post that the Pak General would have likely had five agendas–Indo-Pak relations, US investment into Pakistan’s minerals via military-owned companies and trade, Trump to subcontract the protection of US interests in Afghanistan, be a channel for communication with China, and greater legitimacy.

Khalilzad said that despite gaining popularity and elevating his rank, Pakistan continues to reel under widespread problems. These include insurgency in Balochistan, former PM Imran Khan’s imprisonment, and the economic crisis in the country.

“It is a great gift and honour that the President is bestowing on Pakistan’s General Asim Munir by hosting him for lunch. Besides Indo-Pakistan relations, the General is likely to have the following on his agenda: 1. Get US investment in Pakistan’s minerals via military-owned companies, and general strengthening of trade and economic relations; 2. Get Potus to subcontract the protection of US interests in Afghanistan, including on terror, to the Pakistani military (given the relations between the two countries, a formula for utter disaster); 3. He will offer to be a conduit for communication with China. 4. He would like greater legitimacy and to create the impression that the US endorses his de facto status as ruler-for-life. Although he has gained some popularity and has elevated himself to the rank of Field Marshall, there is widespread opposition to the continued imprisonment of the country’s most popular politician @ImranKhanPTI, on trumped-up charges. There are huge economic problems in the country, plus a growing insurgency in the country’s #Baluchistan region.”

He concluded, saying, “Bottom line: Gen Asim Munir can not be trusted.”

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House for a lunch meeting, praising Munir for his role in preventing the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan. Trump said, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it…”

The last Pakistani military leader to meet a sitting U.S. President was General Pervez Musharraf in 2001, who did so as the nation’s head of state during his tenure as a military dictator. (ANI)

