Greatest champion of US-India partnership: US, other nations mourn passing of Dr Singh

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Friday expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Remembering Dr. Singh as a pivotal architect of Indo-US ties, Blinken stated that he was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership. Dr. Singh’s passing away was mourned by other nations too.

In an official statement, Blinken remarked, “The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades.

“His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the U.S.-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr. Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together.”

Tributes poured in from across the globe, underscoring Dr. Singh’s legacy as a statesman and visionary leader.

Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, said in a post on X, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh. A visionary leader and a true statesman, his contributions to India’s development and global diplomacy will be remembered forever. On behalf of the Government and people of Nepal, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India in this moment of loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Abdulla Shahid, President of the Maldivian Democratic Party also extended condolences on the demise of former PM.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh. I fondly recall his visit to the Maldives in 2011, where I, as then Speaker of Parliament, invited him to address a sitting of the Majlis – the first Head of State/Government to do so. I also recall our interactions during my first tenure as Foreign Minister in 2007. I greatly benefited from his wisdom and knowledge. He was always a friend of the Maldives. May he rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones be comforted by the lasting legacy he leaves. My deepest condolences to the people and Government of India on this loss,” he said in a post on X.

The Embassy of Finland to India also expressed condolences saying on its X handle, “Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta and the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi express condolences to the people of India on the passing of India’s former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Rest in peace.”

The Korean Embassy in India remarked on it’s social media handle X,

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India during this time of loss.”

Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener also prayed for the departed soul. “Our most sincere condolences to the people of India on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Prayers for the departed soul,” she wrote in a post on X.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Renowned globally for his economic reforms and diplomatic acumen, Dr. Manmohan Singh leaves behind a legacy celebrated not just in India but across the world.