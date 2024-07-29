Health, child rights experts warn against use of e-cigarettes, vapes

NEW DELHI: Health and child rights experts raised concern over the promotion of e-cigarettes and vapes as a safe alternative to smoking and healthier alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

They warned that these products are also being used as a gateway to traditional tobacco use. They cautioned that this misleading narrative is a strategic attempt by the industry to target and trap the young population, particularly those aged 10 to 19 years.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also warned that these products are being promoted by anti-national forces to ensnare our youth. States are urged to take immediate and stringent measures to combat this threat.

“E-cigarettes and vapes are as dangerous as tobacco and drugs for our country. Once a child is addicted to these products, they can easily be drawn to other forms of tobacco,” said Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The remarks were made at a webinar organised by Tobacco Free India, a citizens’ initiative, on Sunday. The webinar was moderated by Arun Anand, a writer and senior journalist.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, enacted in 2019, bans all such products, including e-cigarettes and vapes. This law was implemented in India, which was already the second-largest market for tobacco, attracting many foreign-based companies looking to tap into the Indian market for vapes and e-cigarettes.

Priyank Kanoongo, head of India’s child rights body, highlighted the urgent need for vigilance, stating, “Our youth are being targeted by anti-national forces through the promotion of banned e-cigarettes and vapes. These products are being used as a gateway to lifelong addiction, threatening the health and future of our young population. State governments must implement strict measures to combat this menace and protect our children from falling prey to these harmful substances. We must remain resolute in our commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of our nation’s youth.”

While fewer people are smoking or starting to smoke than ever before, many are using other forms of tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery systems. The increase in e-cigarette use (also called vaping) by kids and young people in recent years is a serious public health threat.

Dr Naveen Thacker, the distinguished president of the International Paediatric Association (IPA), voiced serious concerns about the tobacco industry’s tactics. “The industry is falsely promoting e-cigarettes and vapes as ‘healthy’ and harmless alternatives to traditional tobacco, with a relentless focus on targeting youth. This is a blatant lie. These products are just as harmful, and their deliberate targeting of children is unmistakable,” he stated.

The battery-operated devices come in many forms and can look like conventional cigarettes, pens or even sleek tech gadgets. Users inhale and exhale a vapor-like aerosol. This way of taking in nicotine poses health risks to both users and non-users.

Dr Thacker underscored the critical need for heightened awareness among children and parents to prevent the use of these hazardous products among young people. “The industry uses social media and e-commerce platforms to trap young children, leveraging influencers and even experts to lure them. Their targeting of young people is evident with flavours like bubble gum and sugar candy being illegally sold in 600 enticing varieties. The misconception that they are safer than traditional tobacco must be eradicated,” he added.

E-cigarette promoters claim the devices can help people quit smoking. But much more evidence is needed to determine if they are an effective way to quit. Research suggests that users are more likely to continue smoking along with vaping, which is referred to as “dual use.”

Dr Sudhanshu Kumar, Associate Professor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, remarked, “The industry consistently argues against such legal provisions, claiming they will reduce government revenue and promote the black market. However, saving lives must take precedence, and this approach is the only effective solution. Many other countries are now striving to follow our lead.”

He asserted that stringent regulations are crucial to safeguarding the population from the dangers of e-cigarettes and traditional tobacco products. “Our commitment to these regulations must remain unwavering,” he added.

Dr Pragya Shukla, Head of the Department of Clinical Oncology at Delhi State Cancer Institute and a renowned public health expert, emphasised the importance of countering industry tactics that portray e-cigarettes as healthy and market them to children.

She stated, “All our health experts and international health bodies, including the WHO, fully support India’s move to ban e-cigarettes.” The WHO has called this ban “a strong and definitive step to protect its citizens, especially the youth and children, from the increasing risk of nicotine addiction.”

Before implementing the ban, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published a detailed report highlighting the negative health impacts of e-cigarette use, noting that they could lead to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Dr Shukla stressed the need for continued vigilance and strong regulations to safeguard public health. (ANI)

