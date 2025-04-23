“Heartbreaking, atrocious, merciless savage attack!”: Israel Ambassador condemns Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, condemned in the strongest words the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. He assured India of continued cooperation in areas such as technology, methodology and intelligence in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to ANI about the terrorist attack, Ambassador Azar said, “It’s a heartbreaking attack. It’s atrocious, and the stories we’ve been hearing coming out from there are terrible. It’s a merciless savage attack”.

He underscored, “We condemn it and we hope and pray for the survivors’ speedy recovery. “

Speaking on the issue of terrorism, Azar said, “Terrorism is an international problem and we must all work together in order to fight it. Thankfully, we are in close contact with the authorities here. First of all, we thank them for the cooperation in sharing with us the information, because we’re concerned that there might be some Israeli nationals there; so far, we haven’t seen any victims from Israel. But on a broader context, we cooperate all the time on methods on how to deal with terrorism.”

In his remarks, he emphasised the importance of engaging globally with other countries to combat terrorism.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragic terror attack that led to the death of many innocent lives on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack. (ANI)

