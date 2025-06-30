Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh: Educational institutions in Manali, Banjar closed on Monday

KULLU: Educational institutions in the Sub Divisions of Manali and Banjar in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on Monday following a rain alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Manali directed all government and private educational institutions, schools, ITIs, vocational training centres, and Anganwadis to remain closed on Monday.

“Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla has issued a rain alert on the 30th of June 2025 for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Under such circumstances, the movement of school staff, students and college students/trainees, etc. may not be safe and requires being restricted,” the order by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Manali read.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me Under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, I do hereby order and direct that all the Government and private Educational Institutions/ Schools/ITIs/Vocational Training Centers/Anganwaris under the jurisdiction of Sub Division Manali shall remain closed on dated 30th of June 2025 with immediate effect. The Heads of these Institutions shall ensure strict compliance with the above-mentioned order, being a matter of public safety and security,” the order further stated.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Banjar directed all government and private educational institutions to remain closed on Monday.

The order by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Banjar, stated, “Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla has issued a rain alert on 30th of June 2025, to have heavy to very heavy rainfall. Under such circumstances, the movement of students and college students/trainees etc. may not be safe and requires to be restricted.”

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me Under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, I do hereby order and direct that all the Government and private Educational Institutions/ Schools / ITIs/Vocational Training Centers/Anganwaris under the jurisdiction of Sub Division Banjar shall remain closed on dated 30th of June 2025 with immediate effect. The Heads of Institutions shall ensure strict compliance of the order being a matter of public safety and security,” as per the order.

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has caused significant damage across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with incidents of landslides, waterlogging, and disrupted connectivity being reported from multiple districts.

Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that 34 people have lost their lives in the state since June 20 due to rain-related incidents and accidents triggered by the adverse weather.

“Since June 20, a total of 34 deaths occurred in Himachal Pradesh. Of these, 17 people died due to rain-related incidents, and the remaining 17 lost their lives in road accidents,” Negi told ANI.

IMD has predicted 5-15 mm per hour rain with moderate thunderstorms in Kullu. (ANI)

