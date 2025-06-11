“How can a poor person afford an inverter?”: AAP’s Atishi lashes out at BJP on power cuts in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the elongated power cuts in the city.

“Since the BJP came to power, poor people have been suffering. There are long power cuts — how can a poor person afford an inverter? Electricity prices have been hiked, water prices are also set to increase, and private school fees have gone up. Even the homes of poor people are being demolished. What is the BJP government doing? Do they want the poor, who come to Delhi in search of work, to run away from the city?” Atishi told ANI.

Atishi also lashed out at the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the demolition drive carried out at New Delhi’s Bhoomihin camp.

Speaking to the media, Atishi called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a ‘Gareeb Virodhi’ Party, further questioning on who approached the court for the demolition.

“It’s clear that the BJP is a ‘Gareeb Virodhi’ party. Three days ago, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that not a single slum would be demolished. But today, since 5 AM, bulldozers have been operating, and people are being forced out of their homes, beaten with sticks. Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order — but who approached the court? It was the BJP’s DDA and the party that brought the order. These poor people went to court, but the BJP and the DDA stood against them, said they wouldn’t provide homes, and urged the court to approve the demolition,” Atishi said.

The demolition drive was carried out following directions from the High Court.The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

On Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises given the upcoming demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

According to the notice, residents were asked to vacate voluntarily within three days–June 8, 9, and 10. The notice stated that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

The DDA further read, “Any belongings left inside the huts during demolition will be removed, and the agency will not be held responsible for any damage or loss to personal property.” (ANI)

