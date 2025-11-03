Hurricane Melissa leaves 50 dead; toll expected to rise in Jamaica and Haiti

KINGSTON: Hurricane Melissa has left at least 50 people dead in the Caribbean as it finally moves away after devastating communities in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba, with authorities warning that the death toll could rise further, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the hurricane struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction.

More than 60 per cent of the island remains without power, and nearly half of the water systems are offline.

In the historic town of Black River, up to 90 per cent of structures lost their roofs, with snapped power lines and toppled concrete structures adding to the devastation, Al Jazeera reported.

Jamaica’s Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon said that while 19 deaths have been confirmed, credible reports suggest up to five additional fatalities may be identified.

In Haiti, officials reported at least 31 deaths and 21 people missing, primarily in the southern region.

More than 15,800 people remain in shelters as recovery efforts continue, according to Al Jazeera.

Cuba reported no deaths as of Friday but faced severe flooding after more than 735,000 people were evacuated from the eastern part of the island. The Cauto River overflowed, forcing emergency workers to conduct rescues using boats and military vehicles in waist-deep floodwaters. Some areas received up to 380mm (15 inches) of rainfall, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Experts have said that Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the region, was made four times more likely by human-induced climate change, according to a study by Imperial College London, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Jamaica is also turning to financial mechanisms to support recovery.

The country’s catastrophe bond, issued in 2024 in collaboration with the World Bank, provides USD 150 million in protection for four hurricane seasons and has been triggered by Hurricane Melissa.

Authorities urged donors to contribute only through official government channels to avoid scams. (ANI)

