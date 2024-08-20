“I am alive, happy and healthy”: Shreyas Talpade reacts strongly to death rumours

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade has reacted strongly to his death rumours and urged people to stop doing so as it can cause “real harm”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote a long note referring to the viral post claiming his “demise”. “Dear all, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY AND HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family.”

He added that these rumours have deeply affected his young daughter, who is already anxious about his health. These false claims have intensified her fears and she is also forced to face difficult questions from her peers and teachers.

A few months ago, Talpade suffered a heart attack. Later his wife, Deepti issued a health update on the social media handle, stating he is in “stable condition”.

“My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we’ve been trying to manage as a family.”

He urged people who are spreading such false news to think about its impact on families especially young children who might not be able to understand the situation completely.

“To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it’s disheartening to see humor used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumors, it doesn’t just affect the person targeted-it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude towards those who checked up on him and showed their love and support. He asked the trolls to stop spreading such false and painful content.

“I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don’t joke around at the cost of others and don’t do this to anyone else. I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others’ feelings. Love Always, Shreyas Talpade.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was seen in ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ and he is also part of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’.

‘Emergency’, a project helmed entirely by Kangana Ranaut, boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Based on the period when an emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

