“I have disagreements with Congress leadership”: Shashi Tharoor

THIRUVANATHAMPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he had a difference of opinion with his party’s leadership but added that the Congress party, its values, and its workers are dear to him.

“As you know, I have disagreements with the current Congress leadership. Some of them are in the public domain, so you know them. It is better to sort it out within the party by talking to them directly,” Tharoor said, adding that he did not campaign for the Congress candidate for the Nilambur byelection because he did not get the invitation from the party for the same.

“Congress party, its values, and its workers are dear to me. I have been working with them for the past 16 years, and I have seen their commitment, dedication and idealism,” he added.

Asked whether his difference of opinion is with the Congress’ high command or with the state leadership of the party, he evaded the question, saying that he did not want to talk about it now as the voting in the Assembly byelection is ongoing.

“… Today is not the time to talk about those issues (His disagreements with the leadership) as the polling is ongoing, where I wish to see my friend (Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath) win it. Some of my disagreements with party leadership are reported in the media, so it cannot be hidden,” he said.

“Our Congress workers worked hard and honestly there in Nilanmbur. We have an excellent candidate. I wish to see the result of their work,” he added.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has “totally neglected Nilambur area,” with tribals not being rehabilitated and increasing human-animal conflict.

“There will be a good victory in this election. For the last nine years, the state government has neglected the Nilambur area. Many tribals have not been rehabilitated. There is also human-animal conflict here,” Shoukath told ANI.

