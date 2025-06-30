“I stand firmly with Diljit”: Naseeruddin Shah defends singer amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah came in support of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh amid the ongoing controversy against him for collaborating with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in his film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Diljit’s recent collaboration with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir is facing massive backlash from social media, celebrities and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

However, amid all this, Naseeruddin Shah has now expressed his support for Diljit, clarifying that the singer wasn’t responsible for the film’s casting, and expressed his disapproval of restricting personal interactions between India and Pakistan.

He wrote, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan.”

He further expressed love for his “close friends and relatives” who reside in Pakistan.

He wrote, “I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say, “Go to Pakistan”, is “GO TO KAILASA”

FWICE has officially boycotted Dosanjh for his collaboration with Pakistani actress Aamir, stating that the singer-actor’s association with the Pakistani artists has allegedly “disrespected” the “Indian sentiments,” especially following the terror attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

“It is important to bring to your notice that the said film (Border 2) features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-lndia views, and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces,” the letter read.

Earlier, through a social media post, the makers of Border 2 announced that the film has entered its third schedule at the National Defence Academy in Pune.

With this in the background, the film union body has requested Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh to “withdraw” any permission granted to the ‘Border 2’ makers for filming in its premises.

“The NDA, being a national symbol of military training and sacrifice, must not be used as a backdrop for a film involving an actor who is currently under public and professional boycott due to acts that undermine the spirit of national unity and hurt the sentiments of our defence community.”

The letter further read, “ln this context, we strongly urge your good offices to withdra* qny permission granted for the shooting of the said film at the NDA property in Pune, and to initiate necessary action to ensure that the integrity of sensitive defence installations is not compromised or associated with individuals facing legitimate public outrage.”

FWICE has also issued a “noon-cooperative directive” to singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after his collaboration with Hania Aamir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.The film union body has demanded an unconditional apology from the actor for allegedly hurting the “national sentiments” and disregarding the “sacrifices” of the Indian soldiers by his actions.

After the massive backlash from the film fraternity, FWICE and social media, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced that they will not release their movie in India.

Meanwhile, ‘Border 2’ is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ and has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is being directed by Anurag Singh. (ANI)

