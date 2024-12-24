Illegal immigration nexus busted in Delhi, 11 arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts involved in creating fake websites, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

While speaking to ANI, DCP Chauhan said that the illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory.

He further mentioned that till now 11 accused arrested who facilitate Bangladeshi nationals using forged IDs via fake websites.

The accused used fake Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and other documents created using forged IDs via a fake website, he added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor has directed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

According to Delhi police sources over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified so far across the city.

The police operation involved door-to-door verification, scrutiny of documents, and interrogations. Special teams comprising local police and foreign cells were deployed to conduct targeted operations. (ANI)

