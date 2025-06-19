Incredible India: PM Modi’s gifts to G7 leaders bring India to the world

NEW DELHI: Bringing to the world the beauty and intricacies of Indian craftsmanship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented gifts to world leaders attending the G7 Summit, which took place in Kananaskis, Canada, earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Dokra Nandi to French President Emmanuel Macron, a sandstone replica of the Konark wheel to the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz and a Kolhapuri silver pot to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The beautiful Dokra Nandi, which PM Modi presented to French President Macron, is a Nandi sculpture from Tamil Nadu. A fine mix of traditional metal craft and spiritual art, it is made using the ancient lost-wax method.

It shows Nandi–the sacred bull and companion of Lord Shiva–in a detailed and elegant form. The bull’s body has an open lattice design, a signature of Dokra art, and is decorated with fine patterns. A bright red saddle adds a colourful touch to the aged brass look, giving it a rich, ceremonial feel.

Although Dokra art usually comes from eastern India, this piece blends that tribal craft with Tamil Nadu’s religious style. In Tamil culture, Nandi stands for strength, patience, and devotion, making this sculpture both artistic and spiritual. Perfect for prayer rooms, meditation areas, or as a cultural decor piece, this one-of-a-kind sculpture celebrates India’s diverse heritage and craftsmanship. It’s more than decoration–it’s a meaningful symbol of tradition and faith.

PM Modi gifted the Chancellor of Germany a stunning Sandstone Konark Wheel replica from Odisha. It is a beautifully carved piece inspired by the famous Sun Temple at Konark. Made from natural sandstone, it carefully copies the detailed design of the original 13th-century wheel, which is both a sundial and a symbol of time, movement, and the universe.

The real Konark Wheel has 24 spokes, often seen as the 24 hours of the day or 12 months of the year, showing the endless cycle of time. This replica includes fine carvings of dancers, gods, and floral patterns, just like the original, showing the skill of Odisha’s traditional artists.

More than just decoration, the wheel stands for deep ideas like Dharma (cosmic law) and is even part of India’s national flag. Handcrafted using old sculpting methods, this piece reflects the spiritual and cultural richness of Odisha, bringing a sense of timeless beauty and tradition into any space.

For his Australian counterpart, PM Modi presented PM Albanese with a Kolhapuri Silver Pot.

This beautiful Kolhapuri Silver Pot comes from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, a place known for its rich tradition of silver craftsmanship. Made from pure silver, the pot is decorated with detailed floral and paisley designs, all hand-engraved by skilled local artisans.

The pot also has an ornate lid, showing the perfect mix of beauty and function. Such silver pots were once used in temples and royal homes for holding holy water, offerings, or as decorative pieces during special ceremonies.

The designs are inspired by nature, Maratha art, and temple architecture, and made using careful, time-consuming techniques. Kolhapuri silverwork is known for its purity and artistic detail.

Today, these pots are valued not just for their beauty, but also for their cultural and spiritual importance. This silver pot is more than just a container–it’s a symbol of Maharashtra’s artistic heritage and skilled craftsmanship.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit. His visit was the sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. (ANI)

