“INDI alliance leaders declined Pran Pratishtha invite, insulted Lord Ram…”: PM Modi in Pilibhit rally

PILIBHIT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the INDIA block accusing its leaders of “insulting” Lord Ram by not attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya in January this year and alleged that Congress “is so deep into appeasement politics that they will never be able to come out”.

Addressing an election rally in Pilibhit, PM Modi also attacked the Congress over its manifesto, saying that it appears to be that of the Muslim League, not their own.

The Congress has already moved the Election Commission over PM Modi’s remarks earlier that its manifesto reflected the ideology of the Muslim League.

PM Modi said people made contributions for the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol was held on January 22.

“INDI alliance parties have always hated the construction of the Ram Temple. Whatever you wanted to do in courts you did, but when the organisers invited you respectfully for the Pran Pratishtha, you rejected the invite and insulted Lord Ram. Those from their party who attended the ceremony were suspended from the party for six years…Congress is so deep into appeasement politics that they will never be able to come out of it. Congress’ manifesto appears to be that of Muslim League’s not their own,” PM Modi said.

He urged the people to remember those who had committed the “sin”.

PM Modi alleged that Congress and the Samajwadi Party were “opposing” the Citizenship Amendment Act due to politics of appeasement.

“If India will not give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, then who will?” he asked.

PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of various festivals across the country.

“New Year is being celebrated in several parts of the country today. Chaitra Navratri has also begun from today. When everyone is submerged in devotion and is worshipping ‘shakti’, witnessing such a big rally is a wonder in itself. I was wondering how people will come here today but you all have come to give your blessings to us. The message is clear. Only one thing can be heard – ‘Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar’,” he said.

BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, replacing Varun Gandhi.

For the first time since 1989 when Varun’s mother Maneka Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls in Pilibhit as a Janata Dal candidate, a Gandhi family member is not fighting from this constituency. Maneka lost the 1991 election from here but after that, she and Varun have won seven consecutive elections from Pilibhit.

Pilibhit will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Jatin Prasada had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 on a Congress ticket from Shahjahanpur seat. In 2009, he won from Dhaurahara seat and was made Union minister in the Congress government. He joined BJP in 2021. (ANI)

