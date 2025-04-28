India-France Rs 63k crore deal to secure 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft to be signed today

NEW DELHI: Defence officials have confirmed that a defence deal worth Rs 63,000 crore to secure 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft will be signed today (April 28), with the French Ambassador to India representing France’s side and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to represent the Indian side. The Defence Ministers of both countries are also expected to attend the signing remotely.

According to sources, the signing is expected to be held outside the Defence Ministry headquarters at South Block.

Earlier, the French Defence Minister was scheduled to attend the signing in person but had to cancel his visit due to personal reasons.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared the deal earlier this month.

The country’s carriers urgently require new combat fighter jets for deployment, as the existing fleet of MiG-29 K fighters has reportedly underperformed due to maintenance-related issues. The Rafale combat aircraft is expected to be deployed on board INS Vikrant, which is currently in service.

The Rafale M jets will be customised to meet Indian requirements and will be integrated into the aircraft carrier. These carrier-borne fighters are being acquired as a stopgap solution until the development of an indigenous carrier-borne fighter jet is completed.

The government-to-government contract includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

The Rafale M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing MiG-29K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016. These aircraft are based at Ambala and Hasimara.

The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country’s fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft. (ANI)

Also Read: India clears biggest-ever fighter jet deal: 26 Rafale Marine jets for Navy approved