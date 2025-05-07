“India remains committed to eradicating terrorism”: Amit Shah prides Indian Army

NEW DELHI: Following the precision strikes carried out against Pakistan, aimed at its terror infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday morning asserted that India remains committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

He praised the Army for initiating ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many. The Union Home Minister said that the Narendra Modi government was resolved to retaliate against any attack on Indian citizens.

“Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots,” Shah posed on X.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) praised the Indian Army for carrying out Operation Sindoor, initiating precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

“Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!” Gandhi posted on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “We are proud of our Army. If someone threatens Indian citizens, they will meet the same fate. Our Army has proven that again. On the night of April 22, we (Congress) said that we would stand with the government. If someone threatens India, we will support what the government decides. The country stands united.”

Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also applauded the accomplishment of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, saying that national unity and solidarity were the need of the hour.

He said that the Congress has stood with the decisions of the armed forces and the government since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

“Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity are the need of the hour, and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us,” Kharge posted on X.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan’s undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi’s most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

