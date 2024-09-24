“India-US climate change mitigation will boost well-paying green jobs,” Deputy chief of Mission of US Embassy

NEW DELHI: Deputy chief of Mission of the US Embassy, Jorgan K Andrews addressed the 21st Indo-US Economic Summit held in New Delhi.

Andrews stated that the progress made by India and the US in climate change mitigation and energy transition not only contributes to a healthier planet but also generates the expected green jobs.

Addressing the 21st Indo-US Economic Summit organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the top US Embassy official noted that the India-US relationship is getting deeper and wider from all aspects. He further said that if not resolved, climate change would have a significant impact on the collective prosperity of both the countries, highlighting the need to curb climate change.

“The impact on our collective prosperity if we do not solve these climate change problems together is profound. Together, I think we are doing some amazing things both at the government level and in private sector to reduce emissions to help India find a path for growth and development that does not overly exacerbate global climatic challenges and also, these changes would create the well-paying green jobs that I know we would all like to see,” Andrews said.

The statement follows closely after the recent discussions between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden at the QUAD Summit.

The Deputy chief of Mission of the US Embassy also said that business plays a key role in fostering stronger ties between India and the US.

“The India-U.S. bilateral cooperation, which currently encompasses trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, and high technology, holds the promise of a better future for their citizens. Business plays a pivotal role in fostering stronger ties between India and the United States, paving the way for a more prosperous future,” he said.

The Deputy chief of mission further added that the India-US Commercial Dialogue and the CEOs forum would be held next week in the US with the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo co-chairing the meetings.

“Next week the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Goyal will be in Washington and he’ll have a chance to meet with his counterpart Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Together they will co-chair the US, India commercial dialogue, and CEO forum. This is another one of these crucial links between government and industry that helps us build-out,” he said. (ANI)

