India welcomes “New Year” with the first sunrise of 2025

NEW DELHI: India ushered in the New Year 2025 with a lovely sunrise, spreading warmth and optimism across the nation. From the easternmost states to the heartlands, people welcomed the dawn with hopes for a brighter and happier year ahead.

People across the country captured the stunning hues of the New Year’s first sunrise. From Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu and Bengal to Assam, the breathtaking views were truly mesmerising.

The first dawn of 2025 has been photographed by people in Maharashtra from Mumbai’s Gateway of India.

Similarly, a breathtaking view of the first sunrise of the New Year was captured near Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The golden rays spreading across the sky mark the beginning of fresh hopes and new possibilities.

The first rays beyond the trees in Kerala’s Kochi appear breathtaking as the state celebrates 2025.

Meanwhile, people in West Bengal, Birbhum, witnessed the first sunrise of the first of 2025.

As the state welcomes 2025, the morning skies in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, looked bright with shades of gold, symbolising a sense of hope.

In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj, the state welcomed 2025 with a stunning first sunrise. The crisp chill and dense fog added to the captivating atmosphere.

The sun rising amid thick clouds in Madurai gave people a beautiful view on January 1, 2025.

While Chennai’s Marina Beach saw the mesmerising first sunrise of 2025.

Individuals worldwide are celebrating a promising New Year filled with resolutions and aspirations. The New Year festivities call for a grand celebration, catching up with your loved ones and levelling up your aspirations. (ANI)

