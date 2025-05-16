Indian American student dies in Bahamas after falling from balcony

BOSTON: An Indian-origin student from the US died after falling from a balcony in the Bahamas, just a few days before graduating.

Gaurav Jaisingh, a student of Bentley University, Massachusetts, was on an annual senior class trip.

Reports suggested that Jaisingh, a native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and the South Asian Students Association of the University.

Bentley University took to social media, grieving the tragic loss of the student.

“It’s been a difficult few days, and our community is feeling the emotional toll of the tragic loss of Gaurav Jaisingh ’25. Our hearts go out to Gaurav’s family and friends. We plan to honor Gaurav at the undergraduate commencement ceremony,” the university said in a post on X.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force earlier confirmed the incident, stating that Jaisingh fell from an upper-level balcony while inside his hotel room with other roommates.

“On Sunday (11 May), the police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male of the United States on Paradise Island. According to initial reports, sometime around 10:00 p.m., the victim was inside his hotel room with other roommates when it is reported that he accidentally fell from an upper-level balcony. He was later found unresponsive on a lower floor,” said the police in a press release

The police stated that emergency medical services responded and transported the student to the hospital; however, he succumbed while enroute, and investigations are ongoing into this incident.

“We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones. While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony. We will share more information when available while respecting his family’s privacy,” Bentley University said in a statement to the American television network, ABC News.

“This is an enormous tragedy for our community. Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center,” it added. IANS

