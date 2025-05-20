Indian Army organises free medical camp to support civilians affected in shelling during Indo Pak conflict

BARAMULLA: In a humanitarian effort to support the civilians affected by Pakistani shelling during the Indo-Pak conflict, Indian army on Tuesday organised a free medical camp in the Uri sector of Baramulla.

Meanwhile, havoc has wreaked the life of locals in the Rajouri district who were the first to be in the line of fire during the Indo-Pak conflict.

The homes of these locals have been destroyed or are in a dilapidated condition, becoming uninhabitable.

Mohammad, an elder of a village in Rajouri, said that his entire house came down after shells hit the building. He appealed to the government to provide his family with tents and other assistance since they have nowhere to go.

“It was morning when I was going for my prayers, and we heard the explosion. We have a house with two floors, which came down. It has become uninhabitable. We should be given tents or some kind of assistance. They (officials) came, saw and went away. I was admitted to the hospital (after injuries to the head) and recieved stitches. I have been discharged after seven days,” he said.

“I took loans to teach my daughter…We have no support. I urge the government to help us in any way possible,” he added.

Mariya, a family member, said that her uncle Mohammad and her cousins were inside the house when shelling occurred, after which they fainted and regained consciousness after a while.

“When shelling occurred, my uncle (Mohammad) and his family members were inside the house. The shelling has caused massive losses to them. They have worked as labour to educate their daughters. Everyone in the house fainted when the shells hit the house. As soon as they regained consciousness, they tended to my uncle’s injuries. We appeal to the government to help them,” she said.

Saima, daughter of Mohammad, said that her father educated them by indulging in labour and built the house by taking loans. She lamented that many household items kept for her newly wedded sister were also destroyed due to the shelling.

Intense shelling by Pakistan during the recent conflict with India has left a trail of destruction in the border villages and districts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with locals suffering damages to their houses and livelihood.

Reportedly, the locals have suffered damages to their livestock, properties, and essentially their livelihood in border areas such as Nowshera.

Over a week ago, the locals residing in the border villages demanded that the government compensate them for the damaged houses. They also urge the Indian government “not to spare Pakistan” for its misadventures. (ANI)

