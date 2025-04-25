Is Card Counting Possible in Online Blackjack? Here’s the Truth

When it comes to blackjack, one of the most famous tricks players talk about is card counting. It’s been shown in movies and stories of people beating the house using this clever strategy. But now that so many people play blackjack online, many wonder — is card counting still possible in online blackjack? Let’s uncover the truth together.

What is Card Counting?

Before we jump into online blackjack, let’s quickly explain what card counting is. It’s a simple system where players keep track of which cards have already been dealt. The idea is to know when the deck is rich in high cards like 10s, Jacks, Queens, Kings, and Aces — because those give you a better chance of winning big.

In regular casinos, skilled players can use this method to slightly tilt the odds in their favour. But does it work the same online? The answer depends on the type of game you’re playing.

Online Blackjack: Two Different Types

When you play blackjack online, you’ll find two main types of games:

Computer-Generated Blackjack:

In these games, a computer uses something called a Random Number Generator (RNG) to deal the cards. After every hand, the virtual deck is shuffled again. This means it’s impossible to count cards because the deck starts fresh every time. Live Dealer Blackjack:

Here’s where things get interesting. In live dealer games, a real person deals physical cards through a video stream. The deck isn’t always shuffled after every hand, which makes it feel more like playing at a real casino table. If you’re looking for a top-notch place to play live blackjack, check out Christchurch Casino for a great online gaming experience.

How Card Counting Works

The idea behind card counting is simple. You give each card a value to help you keep track of the ratio of high to low cards left in the deck:

Cards 2 to 6: +1

+1 Cards 7 to 9: 0

0 Cards 10 to Ace: -1

As cards are dealt, you add or subtract these numbers in your head. If the count is high, it means more big cards are left in the deck, which is good for the player. That’s when you might want to bet a little more.

Is Card Counting Possible in Online Blackjack?

In computer-generated blackjack games, the answer is no. The virtual deck gets shuffled every hand, which means there’s no point trying to count cards.

In live dealer blackjack, however, card counting could work in theory — but there are a few obstacles:

Shuffling Machines: Many online casinos use continuous shuffling machines (CSMs), which mix the cards after every round, making counting useless.

Many online casinos use continuous shuffling machines (CSMs), which mix the cards after every round, making counting useless. Early Deck Shuffling: Some live games shuffle the deck after only half of it has been dealt, giving players less time to build an accurate count.

Some live games shuffle the deck after only half of it has been dealt, giving players less time to build an accurate count. Casino Watchfulness: Online casinos track unusual betting patterns. If they notice you raising your bet only when the count is good, they might take action against your account.

Final Thoughts

So, is card counting possible in online blackjack? Only in certain live dealer games, and even then, it’s very difficult. With the use of continuous shuffling machines, early deck reshuffles, and strict monitoring, pulling off this classic strategy online isn’t as easy as it once was.

If you decide to try your hand at live blackjack, remember to play responsibly. Set your limits, focus on having fun, and enjoy the thrill of the game — whether you’re counting cards or simply playing for the love of it.