Israeli West Nile Virus Cases Rise to 710

JERUSALEM: The number of patients diagnosed with the West Nile virus in Israel has risen to 710, Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Since the current outbreak began in June, 46 people diagnosed with the virus have died, the ministry added.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes West Nile fever. Most carriers of the virus never develop symptoms. About 20% of those infected have symptoms of varying severity, including fever, general malaise, headaches or general body aches. The ministry stressed that neurological complications appear in less than 1% of those infected.

There is no cure for West Nile virus and patients are typically given pain relievers. In severe situations, patients may be intubated.

In Israel, cases of West Nile Virus tend to rise between June and November. The Ministry called on the public to use mosquito repellents and fans.

