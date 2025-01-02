Jaipur’s Nahargarh Biological Park takes steps to protect wildlife from cold

JAIPUR: Special arrangements have been made in Nahargarh Biological Park to protect wildlife from the cold, heaters have been installed in enclosures, and changes have been made in the diet as well to protect wildlife from the cold, according to senior wildlife doctor Dr. Arvind Mathur.

Mathur said that heaters have been installed in the wildlife enclosures, and curtains have been placed on the outside to prevent cold air from entering. Additionally, changes have been made to the wildlife’s diet.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arvind Mathur, senior wildlife doctor of Nahargarh Biological Park, said, “”Some medicines are also being given to animals as a precaution in this winter season so that their body temperature remains maintained and dehydration does not occur.”

Dr Mathur added,” The food of reptile species such as crocodiles, tortoises and gharials has been reduced because in winter the metabolism of this wildlife reduces the ability to digest. All the wildlife will be released outside one by one during the day so that they can get the heat of the sun.”

In Nahargarh Biological Park, tigers, lions, panthers, and buffaloes are being provided chicken meat as part of their diet. Additionally, two boiled eggs have been included, and the quantity of chicken has been increased. Bears are being given honey, hot milk, jaggery, and dates, with the amount of honey also being increased. For vegetarian wildlife, the quantity of pulses has been raised, and carrots and jaggery have been added to their diet, said Mathur.

“As the winter is coming, the forest department is providing wildlife with vitamins, minerals and medicines to help them stay healthy. These include immune boosters and anti-stress treatments. This will ensure that, even if the temperature in Jaipur drops sharply, the animals’ health will not be affected. The department has made all necessary arrangements to protect the wildlife,” Mathur said. (ANI)

