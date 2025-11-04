Jaishankar hails India-Israel ties built on “trust and reliability,” backs Gaza Peace Plan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s strong ties with Israel, calling the relationship one built on “a high degree of trust and reliability” while expressing support for the Gaza Peace Plan during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in the national capital.

Welcoming Sa’ar on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar said, “Excellency, let me welcome you and your delegation to India. You particularly, because I just learnt that this was your first visit to India. So, a very, very warm welcome.”

Recalling their earlier meetings, he added, “Now, we have met before in Munich and we have been in telephonic contact, but I really look forward to our in-person discussion today.”

Highlighting the depth of bilateral relations, the External Affairs Minister said, “India and Israel have a strategic partnership and particularly in our case, that term has a real meaning. We have stood together in testing times. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and of reliability.”

Emphasising shared concerns on global security, he stated, “Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism. It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations.”

On the situation in West Asia, Jaishankar said India has been “following developments in your region with very close attention,” adding, “We welcome the return of the hostages and the remains of those who unfortunately lost their lives. India supports the Gaza Peace Plan and hopes that it paves the way for a durable and lasting solution.”

Speaking on the growing partnership, Jaishankar said, “Your visit allows us to review our bilateral cooperation and assess the possibilities for further deepening it. The recent conclusion of our Bilateral Investment Agreement is a notable step in that direction.”

He further noted, “It is noteworthy that your ministerial colleagues dealing with agriculture, economy, tourism and finance have all visited us recently.”

Highlighting India’s development strides, Jaishankar said, “In recent times, India has developed many new capabilities, especially in rail, road and port infrastructure, in renewable energy and in health. Our businesses are very keen to explore opportunities in Israel and we would certainly like to give that more attention.”

He also underlined the success of ongoing collaboration, stating, “We have a very strong record of working together in agriculture and in innovation. Taking that forward is very much in our mutual interest.”

Jaishankar added, “There is a history of cooperation in semiconductors and in cyber. That has become more relevant now. We are hosting the AI Impact Summit next year in February in India and look forward very much to Israel’s presence.”

Speaking on the presence of Indian workers in Israel, he said, “Indian workers are also today present in Israel in growing numbers as a result of our mobility understandings. They have some issues which need attention and I hope that we can take that dimension of our ties forward.”

On the broader strategic dialogue, Jaishankar said, “Given our strategic cooperation, an exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues also holds great value. There are some plurilateral initiatives in which we both have a strong interest. I look forward to that aspect of our deliberations as well.” (ANI)

