Jasprit Bumrah achieves joint-highest rating for Indian Test bowlers in ICC Rankings

NEW DELHI: India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached an impressive milestone in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, sitting at 904 rating points. This achievement ties the record for the highest rating ever attained by an Indian player, a record previously set by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Bumrah now has the opportunity to surpass this during the upcoming Melbourne Test, as per ICC.

Meanwhile, Travis Head’s remarkable performances have propelled him closer to the top three in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings. Beyond these individual achievements, several other notable shifts have occurred in the Men’s rankings, influenced by recent matches across formats.

Bumrah solidified his top spot in the Test Bowling Rankings following an outstanding performance in Brisbane, where he earned 14 rating points for his 9/94 haul. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood follow him in second and third place respectively.

Travis Head’s brilliant 152 at the Gabba, complementing his century in Adelaide, has elevated him to the fourth position with 825 points. Steve Smith’s century in the third Test also reintroduced him into the top ten. Additionally, KL Rahul’s resilient display in India’s first innings moved him up ten places to 40th.

In the all-rounders category, Australia’s Pat Cummins regained his spot in the top 10 after taking four wickets and scoring 42 runs in the third Test against India. Travis Head’s all-round contributions also advanced him nine places to 29th.

In the Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, Heinrich Klaasen’s consistent half-centuries against Pakistan boosted him from 13th to fifth with 743 points. Saim Ayub’s two centuries in the same series led to a significant rise, moving him from 70th to a joint-23rd position with 603 points. Ayub also climbed 113 spots to joint-42nd among all-rounders due to his bowling efforts.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s performance for Afghanistan in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, where he claimed six wickets, saw him rise 43 places to 58th in the ODI Bowling Rankings. His all-round capabilities also moved him up five places to third among all-rounders.

In the Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, Mahedi Hasan and Roston Chase saw significant gains. Hasan moved up 13 places to 10th, while Chase advanced 11 places to 13th following their impressive displays in the T20I series in the West Indies. Bangladesh, having finished their multi-format tour of the Caribbean on a high note, also saw other players like Rishad Hossain and Hasan Mahmud make substantial progress in the rankings. (ANI)

