Karan Johar shares cute video of Yash and Roohi beatboxing

MUMBAI: Karan Johar who often shares pictures and videos with his kids Roohi and Yash on social media recently shared an adorable video of them trying beat boxing.

Karan took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a cute video of his two kids.

The video begins with Yash and Roohi attempting beatboxing while Karan Johar’s voice can be heard in the background. He jokes about their efforts, saying they are born to a father with no musical talent.

He wrote a caption that read, “Not sure this is beat boxing! But marks for effort always! They are born to a dada who has zilch musical talent and can’t sing or play an instrument ! So am hoping beyond hope I haven’t transferred my musical genes!!!!!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Karan posted yet another cryptic post, this time on not being liked by everyone. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he advised fans to understand that it’s okay if some people don’t like them and not to let it affect their positivity.

“You absolutely HAVE to become of with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never people please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they’re used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless,” his post read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with a sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31. (ANI)

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar share a warm hug at airport