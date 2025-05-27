Kashmir valley faces unseasonal heatwave as temperatures soar, residents urged to take precautions

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Valley is grappling with an intense and unseasonal heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above normal, causing concern among residents and officials.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department, Srinagar, has issued heatwave alerts for several parts of the valley, warning that the high temperatures are likely to persist in the coming days.

The soaring mercury has disrupted daily life, with schools adjusting schedules to protect students from peak heat, and workplaces reporting reduced productivity as people struggle to cope.

Authorities have urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid sun exposure during afternoon hours, and be vigilant against heatstroke and dehydration.

Farookh Ahmed Bhat, Scientific Officer at the MET Department in Srinagar, said, “Kashmir has been experiencing a heatwave for several days, but recent rains in many areas have slightly reduced the intensity. Temperatures remain one to two degrees above normal. However, the weather is expected to change soon, with chances of cooler temperatures and light rain, especially in hilly regions, after the 28th. If temperatures drop by around three degrees, the heatwave conditions are likely to ease within a week. We anticipate continued fluctuations in weather until then, with alternating periods of warmth and rainfall.”

Bhatt added, “The recent heatwave was due to temperatures rising to 36 degrees in May, which is quite late and unusual. After May 20, the pre-monsoon season causes a large difference between day and night temperatures. When dry weather persists, daytime temperatures rise sharply, crossing 30-33 degrees, which qualifies as a heatwave.”

Various departments, including District Administration and Health, have issued advisories. “We recommend people stay hydrated and avoid going out during peak sunlight hours. Special care should be taken for the elderly and children to avoid heat-related risks.”

Local resident Javed Ahmed said, “Kashmir has never experienced such an intense heatwave before. Rains were expected but did not arrive, leading to prolonged heat. People are facing many difficulties, especially in parts of Wadi Kashmir where the water supply is still unavailable. Access to water is critical in summer, and its shortage is causing great hardship.

Moreover, the usual flow of tourists has nearly vanished, deeply affecting livelihoods. Earlier, tourism provided steady income and a comfortable life, but now, with fewer visitors, the economic impact is clear, and people are struggling.”

Shehnawaz Hussain, another local, advised, “Avoid travel during peak heat hours to reduce the risk of heatstroke. The government should implement stronger measures to protect people during this heatwave. An advisory has been issued urging everyone to stay hydrated and limit sun exposure. People need to follow these guidelines to stay safe.”

Javed Ahmed further stressed, “The government should enforce its guidelines, especially for schools with young children. Adjusting school timings to early mornings is positive, but the heat is so intense that even adults struggle to wake up.

“While advisories are issued, they are not fully followed or enforced. People need to take precautions, but without proper implementation, the situation remains difficult. More action is needed to help cope with the harsh summer heat,” he stated.

With forecasts indicating the heatwave will continue through the week, authorities are preparing to mitigate its effects and ensure public safety. (ANI)

