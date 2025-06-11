Liquid Glass design to Genmoji, Automix, Apple unveils new iOS 26 features at WWDC 2025

CALIFORNIA: Apple has announced iOS 26, the next version of its iPhone operating system, as part of its suite of announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, reported The Verge.

Among the new features, there is a complete redesign with Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language along with updates to apps across the platform, according to a report by The Verge.

The announcement also marked a change in how Apple signifies its major updates to iOS. Under the previous marketing scheme, this year’s major release would have been iOS 19 — the direct follow-up to iOS 18.

However, as per the new announcements at the WWDC 2025, Apple’s big iOS updates will now be numbered based on the year following their introduction, reported The Verge.

A bunch of elements of the operating system has got a major facelift as a result of the redesign.

As per the new updates, the time on your lockscreen can stretch to fill more of the screen. The Camera app has a more streamlined layout with many controls now hidden to make the experience feel cleaner.

In Safari, webpages are edge-to-edge, and the tab bar floats over your content, as reported by The Verge.

Apple will be adding some improvements to the phone app, including a call screening feature that can answer calls on your behalf and sit on calls on your behalf while you’re on hold, reported The Verge.

The Messages app has got a bunch of updates, too, like customised backgrounds.

In the new updates, Apple has offered backgrounds, but you can also add your own photos or images generated by Image Playground, according to The Verge.

You’ll be able to create polls, and Apple Intelligence can suggest adding a poll if the feature detects that it might be helpful. The group chats will be getting typing indicators too.

To make new emojis, Apple will let you merge two emojis with Genmoji instead of just using a text description. Image Playground will be getting a new feature that lets you make images with the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In its new updates, Apple has also added Live Translation, powered by Apple Intelligence, that can translate conversations in real time, reported The Verge.

It runs using models that are all on-device. The translations can happen in text threads or on phone or FaceTime calls.

Developers will be able to add Live Translations to their apps with an API, too, as per the new update reported by The Verge.

As per the latest update, the new feature called AutoMix can transition songs from one to another like a DJ. You’ll also be able to pin your favourite artists and playlists to the top of the app.

Apple Maps will be able to learn and offer your preferred routes, and it can send you a notification if there are delays or traffic on that route.

You’ll also be able to check back on your visited places, if you want to more easily share them with your friends.

Starting this fall, in Apple Wallet, you’ll be able to create a digital ID. Boarding passes are getting a refresh and will let you access indoor maps of the airport, reported The Verge.

Apple Pay will be able to use Apple Intelligence to track your orders made outside of Apple Pay.

In its new update, Apple has made an entirely games-focused Games app. With this, you’ll be able to access your whole library of App Store games you’ve downloaded and see the Apple Arcade library, reported The Verge.

The Play Together tab shows what your friends are playing, and you can see leaderboards of challenges between your friends.

Apple will also let you use Visual Intelligence to learn more about what’s on your iPhone’s screen.

In a demo during the keynote, Apple showed an example of seeing a jacket in a photo in a social media app, and by taking a screenshot, the person could use Visual Intelligence to search for that jacket using Google.

You can also take a screenshot of an event and use Visual Intelligence to help add it to your calendar. Visual Intelligence will also let you ask ChatGPT about something you see on your screen.

This is Apple’s second major iOS update following the introduction of the company’s Apple Intelligence AI features.

iOS 18 received some basic AI features like tools to improve writing, Genmoji for custom emoji, and integration with ChatGPT.

But some big promised upgrades to Siri, like the ability to take action based on what it could see on your phone, were delayed ahead of their expected launch. (ANI)

