‘Maha Arti’ will be held at midnight: Iskcon National Communications Director & VP as devotees throng to ISKCON Temple

NEW DELHI: Devotees thronged to ISKCON Temple throughout the country on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami to offer prayers to Lord Krishna on Monday. ISKCON National Communications Director & VP, East Of Kailash Vrajendra Nandan Das said that ‘Maha Arti’ will be held at midnight.

Devotees gathered at the ISKCON Temple in the East of Kailash to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday with full pomp and devotion. An aarti was performed at Dwarka’s ISKCON Temple on this occasion.

Morning aarti was also performed at Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple.

Vrajendra Nandan Das said, “ISKCON is organising Shri Krishna Janmashtami in the entire world. As soon as the doors of ISKCON Delhi opened today at 4.30 pm, thousands of devotees thronged the temple to have a glimpse of the god. The ‘Maha Abhishek’ will begin at 9:30 pm, and later at 11 pm ‘Chhappan Bhog’ will be offered to Lord Krishna. ‘Maha Arti’ will be held at midnight. I hope more than 5 lakh devotees will offer their prayers today…”

He appealed to the devotees to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and Bhagwat Gita for prosperity and progress.

“The youth of today should stay away from drugs and restrictions on non-veg. Such activities should be performed which makes people in the entire world happy,” he added.

In Mathura, morning aarti was performed at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on this occasion. Women devotees at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple expressed joy on the occasion chanting songs dedicated to Lord Krishna.

On the security arrangements for the Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia informed that more than 2000 security personnel have been deployed in the region.

Speaking to ANI, he briefed on the security arrangements and said that drones are being used to ensure safety and security.

“More than 2000 security personnel have been deployed and the entire region has been divided into three regions. On every zone, an additional SP has been deployed…Proper parking arrangements have been made…Gate no. 3 is the entry point for the devotees…UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be arriving…Teams of ATS, commandos and fire services are also deployed…Drones are also being used to ensure security and safety,” said Mathura Superintendent (Security) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia.

The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed on the all temples of the Radha Krishna campus on Monday.

In Mumbai, morning aarti was performed at Chowpatty’s ISKCON Temple. Devotees in huge numbers gathered at Ahmedabad’s ISKCON Temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

The occasion is particularly grand in Mathura and Vrindavan, where it is believed that Krishna spent his youth and childhood. (ANI)

