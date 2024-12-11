Mahakumbh: Akharas embrace digital technology to streamline management

MAHAKUMBH: With the Yogi government leveraging technology to transform the Prayagraj Mahakumbh into a grand, clean, safe, spiritually enriching and well-organized event, the 13 Akharas–the spiritual flag bearers of Sanatan Dharma–are following suit.

The historic institutions have adopted digital tools to streamline their management while also preserving the rich religious heritage, inspired by the Digital Mahakumbh initiative.

The Akharas have stepped into the digital age by creating a comprehensive database and have also ensured transparency, efficiency, and innovation in their operations.

In this digital shift, the Akharas are utilizing digitalization for record-keeping and management purposes.

Secretary of Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvana, Mahant Jamuna Puri, explained that both computers and traditional ledgers are now in use, greatly simplifying Akhara audits and have helped maintain dabatase records.

“The database helps maintain records required for income tax filing, which are then shared with our chartered accountant,” he said.

Someshwaranand Brahmachari, General Secretary of Shri Panch Agni Akhara, shared insights into the practical benefits of this digital transition and said that necessary data has been gathered efficiently.

“During Mahakumbh audits, information was previously compiled manually from ledgers. Now, with technology, we gather all necessary data efficiently. Our akhara also runs Sanskrit schools, and we use this database to track everything from student numbers to the income and expenditure of these schools,” Brahmachari said.

The database of the akharas will provide impetus to their global campaigns.

The 13 akharas of Sanatan Dharma are not only key promoters of spirituality, devotion, and sadhana but also lead numerous global initiatives through their acharyas.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri of Awahan Akhara highlighted that, in addition to religious efforts, saints were also working toward the betterment of humanity.

A database is also being prepared by Arun Giri for the initiative of the global tree-planting campaign which is aimed at environmental protection.

This digital approach enhances efficiency, fosters transparency, and aids in effective management, saving valuable time and resources. The creation of the comprehensive database would play a vital role in fostering closer ties between Sanatan Dharma and tribal and deprived societies.

Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Pranavanand Saraswati of Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani emphasized that embracing digital tools was essential for the exploration and expansion of spiritual outreach in the modern age. Reflecting on his experiences during tribal development tours aimed at awakening and connecting these communities to the traditions of Sanatan Dharma, Swami Pranavanand highlighted the importance of gathering information and creating a database.

“To strengthen the roots of Sanatan Dharma among deprived societies, collecting their data is necessary, and I am personally making efforts toward this,” he stated.

Mahant Ram Das of All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara explained that, unlike the akharas of the Sanyasi sect, Vaishnav akharas do not operate their trusts, and thus,did not require audits.

However, he acknowledged that in today’s digital age, Vaishnav Akharas would also need to establish databases for their respective institutions to keep pace with modern developments. (ANI)

