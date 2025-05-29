Manchester United star players Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Andre Onana arrive in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The prestigious football club Manchester United FC (MUFC) star players Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana were spotted at the Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Thursday.

The players have reached India for a meet and greet event organised by Apollo Tyres.

The former captain of Manchester United, Harry Maguire, donned a black shirt which had red stripes. The other players were wearing the same outfit, signifying their unity as Manchester United team representatives in India.

Diogo Dalot also waved at his fans and paparazzi after spotting them behind him. He was joined by the goalkeeper Andre Onana while Harry Maguire quietly stepped into the car.

Recently, Manchester United suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League Final against Tottenham. Shattering the hope of fans for a trophy, the team lost to Spurs by 1-0 after full time.

The match began with both sides showing some attacking intent, but with both teams sitting 16th and 17th in the Premier League, the lack of confidence was clear, and the game soon became scrappy. Neither side could build any real rhythm, and clear chances were rare.

The decisive moment came just before halftime. Pape Sarr played a ball into the United penalty area, aiming for Johnson. The forward didn’t get a clean touch, but his presence caused confusion. Luke Shaw failed to clear the danger, and Johnson was able to nudge the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana and into the net.

It was far from a beautiful goal, but it was enough to put Spurs in front.

In the second half, Manchester United tried to push forward in search of an equaliser. However, they struggled to create clear opportunities.

One of their best chances came when Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario dropped a routine ball, sending it straight to Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker’s looping header looked like it was going in, but Micky van de Ven made a brilliant acrobatic clearance on the line to keep Spurs in the lead.

The fans of Manchester United in India are now quite excited to meet the star players of the team today. (ANI)

