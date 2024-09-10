Manipur: Curfew imposed in Imphal West, Imphal East due to law and order concerns

IMPHAL: In view of the recent situation pertaining to the law and order in the capital of Manipur, the District Magistrates of Imphal West and Imphal East have imposed curfew in both districts starting from 11:00 am Tuesday, September 10.

In two separate orders released on Monday, the DMs from Imphal East and Imphal West stated that they had lifted the previous order of curfew relaxation from 5 am to 10 pm and imposed a total curfew in both districts from immediate effect until further notice.

“This Office, vide Order of Even No. dated 9th September 2024, issued a curfew relaxation order under Cril. Misc Case No. 5 of 2024 for relaxing curfew imposed under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, in Imphal East District with the relaxation period from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM on 10th September, 2024. Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 11:00 AM of 10th September 2024. Hence, there is total curfew in Imphal East district with immediate effect and until further orders,” one of the orders stated.

However, the orders stated that the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as health, public health engineering department, municipal officials, power (MSPCL/MSPDCL), petrol pumps, functioning of courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers, and media personnel shall be exempted from the curfew.

Meanwhile, in a series of highly successful joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security forces conducted relentless search and recovery efforts across various districts of Manipur, resulting in the recovery of substantial quantities of arms and ammunition, according to an official release.

The operations, conducted in the first week of September 2024, resulted in the recovery of substantial quantities of arms, ammunition and warlike stores, highlighting the effectiveness of the joint efforts undertaken by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles with other security forces.Acting on specific intelligence regarding weapon caches in areas such as Liklai, Mashemjang, P Geljang, Thoroilok, Gelmon, Molphai Tampak, Leisanbung, and Maulnghat in Churachandpur District, a joint search and area sanitization operation was launched by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, and Manipur Police. (ANI)

