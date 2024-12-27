MCC to felicitate Sachin Tendulkar with Honorary Cricket Membership

MELBOURNE: The Melbourne Cricket (MCC) on Friday honoured Indian legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar with Honorary Cricket Membership in regard to his contributions to the sport during his playing days.

“An icon honoured. The MCC is pleased to announce that former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar has accepted an Honorary Cricket Membership, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the game,” Melbourne Cricket Club wrote in a post on X.

The Melbourne Cricket Club was established on November 15, 1983 by Frederick Powlett, Robert Russell, George B. Smyth and brothers Alfred and Charles Mundy, as per the official MCC website.

Speaking of Tendulkar, the ‘Master Blaster’ is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport’s history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

From 2008 to 2013, Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning the tournament in 2013. (ANI)

