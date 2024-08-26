Monalisa: Lord Krishna, his teachings have been my guiding light in my life

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday, actress Monalisa shared that Lord Krishna and his teachings from Geeta have been her guiding light in my life.

Monalisa, who has become a household name through her powerful performances, shared her thoughts on the significance of Janmashtami in her life.

“Lord Krishna and his teachings from the Geeta have been my guiding light in my life and that is why Janmashtami holds a special place in my heart. Every year I decorate the palana (cradle) and make new clothes for Laddu Gopal ji in it and after doing the abhishek I place him in the palana with love,” said the actress.

“If I get time, I also like visiting the temple, enjoying the bhajans and the dance that the devotees do during the Aarti.

Monalisa’s connection to Lord Krishna’s teaching is evident in her approach to her work.

“While I have spent around two decades in the industry, I must say that one of the teachings that consciously or subconsciously stuck with me is where Krishna ji said, ‘You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions.’”

“This is something I truly believe in. So be it my 125 movies or my performance in the reality show or playing the role of ‘Daayan’ in the fiction shows, all I concentrate on is giving my best to each role without expecting anything in return. And the sweetest reward I receive is the love from the audience.”

“Shamshaan Champa” features Monalisa’s comeback as a witch. She is seen playing the role of Mohini in the show, which airs on Shemaroo Umang.

