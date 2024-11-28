‘Mufasa: The Lion King’: Shah Rukh Khan narrates Mufasa’s legacy, says “Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahaani”

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’. He talked about Mufasa’s journey and shared that his story sounds “very similar”.

The makers recently released a video in which SRK shared the story of Mufasa and how he connects with it.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, posted the video and wrote, “HEAR THE LEGACY OF ‘MUFASA’ FROM SHAH RUKH KHAN HIMSELF… #ShahRukhKhan narrates the story of #Mufasa, a journey that beautifully mirrors his own rise to superstardom. Watch #ShahRukhKhan bring #Mufasa to life in the #Hindi version of #MufasaTheLionKing…. This live-action spectacle – directed by #BarryJenkins – arrives in *cinemas* this #Christmas [20 Dec 2024] in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. The #Hindi version of #MufasaTheLionKing will also release in #IMAX.”

In the video, he said, “Yeh kahani hai ek aise raja ki, jise siyasat ki roshni nahin, tanhaiyon ki virasat mili”.

“Lekin uske labon mein basaa tha uska junoon, aur usi junoon se usne zameen se uth kar aasman ko chhoo liya. Zameen par toh kai badshah hukumat karte aaye hain, aur usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon ka.”

Talking about Mufasa’s zeal, SRK added, “Lekin uski ragon mein behta tha uska junoon. Aur ussi junoon se usne zameen se uth kar aasmaan ko chua. Zameen par toh kayi Baadshah hukumat karte aaye hain par usne raaj kiya sabhi ke dilon par (Many kings have ruled the earth, but he ruled everyone’s hearts).”

SRK said with a smile, “Kaafi milti julti hai na yeh kahaani, par yeh kahaani hai Mufasa ki (This story sounds very similar, but this is the story of Mufasa).”

Earlier, makers unveiled the trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’.

The nearly two-minute video offers a glimpse of the captivating jungle world with a powerful voice cast that has everyone talking.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa.

Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

The trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa who share a lively moment with other jungle characters, but young Mufasa is visibly upset during the exchange. Mufasa soon meets another cub, Taka, whose father warns him to stay away from the “awara” (wanderer) Mufasa. Defending himself, Mufasa says, “Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu” (“I am not a wanderer; I am just lost”).

The trailer then shows the growing bond between Mufasa and Taka. As the jungle animals unite for a special mission, a powerful moment towards the end signals that Mufasa’s time has come to step into his destiny.

Earlier in a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the personal connection he feels to his character, Mufasa.

“Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film,” said Khan, whose powerful voice is set to bring the character’s regal authority and wisdom to life once again.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil. (ANI)

Also Read: Mufasa: The Lion King to roar in theatres on December 20, trailer out