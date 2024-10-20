Mumbai Customs seize 8.909 kg of ganja worth Rs 8 crore from passenger

MUMBAI: Mumbai Customs officials intercepted a passenger at the airport and recovered 8.909 kg of suspected ganja from him, according to the authorities.

“On October 19, 2024, based on profiling at the airport, Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 8.909 kg of suspected ganja (marijuana), with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 8 crore,” Mumbai Customs stated in a press release.

The contraband was concealed in boxes containing toys and food items stored in the passenger’s baggage.

Proceedings against the passenger will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigations are ongoing, said the Customs officials.

Meanwhile, in a significant crackdown, Mumbai Customs officials reported seizing approximately 2.427 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.70 crore, along with electronic goods, including smartphones worth Rs 42.14 lakh, on Friday.

This operation, conducted between October 16 and 18, involved seven separate cases, with authorities intensifying their efforts to combat smuggling. Customs officials are maintaining border security and tracking the origins of these contraband items.

According to officials, the seized items were found concealed in baggage, inside a dustbin located in the international airport’s departure area, as well as hidden in undergarments.

In one case, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers recovered two pieces of 24Kt gold dust embedded in wax, weighing approximately 1,000 grams and valued at Rs 72,54,675, during a routine inspection at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

In another case, six passengers were intercepted, and smuggled goods, including 22Kt melted gold bars, 24Kt gold dust embedded in wax (two pieces), 18Kt jewellery, and 24Kt gold dust in Rexine, with a total net weight of 1.427 kg and a provisional value of Rs 97.72 lakh, were seized. Additionally, 36 high-value smartphones (iPhone 16 Pro) were recovered.

The passengers involved were travelling from Kenya, Jeddah, Dubai, and Ra’s al-Khaimah. The contraband items were concealed in baggage, undergarments, and through body concealment, including inside body cavities.

Mumbai Customs also reported that on the night of October 15-16, goods provisionally valued at Rs 1.25 crore were seized in two separate cases, where the items were hidden in inner garments and through body concealment. A private staff member and a transit passenger involved in smuggling were arrested.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

