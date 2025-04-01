Nepal: PM Oli warns of legal actions against pro-monarchy protestors, former king

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli warns of legal action against pro-monarchy supporters for leading the violent protests that engulfed the South Asian nation.

Oli stated that even former king Gyanendra Shah would not be spared if found guilty in the March 28 violence, local media reported.

Addressing a meeting of the House of Representatives on Monday, the Prime Minister accused Shah of inciting protesters through a video statement. Oli said that those involved in criminal activities, including the former king, would not be exempted from punishment.

“Shouldn’t those who aspire to reclaim the throne publicly state their position on the protest and its outcomes?” Oli questioned.

“He (ex-king) will not be granted impunity. Those attempting to overthrow the current system and reinstate the monarchy must clarify their stance on the events of March 28. The perpetrators of these horrific acts must face stringent legal action,” Oli said in Parliament.

While addressing the Parliament, he warned lawmakers from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) to desist from destroying the Constitution, pointing out that they were oath-bound to protect the charter.

Meanwhile, Oli’s speech triggered protests in the Parliament from lawmakers of the RPP.

The party chief Rajendra Lingden accused republican parties of fostering corruption since the monarchy’s abolition in 2008, reports the leading Nepalese daily, The Kathmandu Post.

Speaking in the House meeting after the Prime Minister’s address, RPP leader Lingden warned that if the people wished, the republican system could be overturned.

“Were only protesters responsible for the riots? Was it not the government’s duty to take the situation under control?” he said.

Lingden further alleged that security forces used expired tear gas from rooftops, exacerbating tensions. Additionally, he called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incident at Tinkune in Kathmandu.

Earlier, two leaders of the RPP — senior vice president Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana — were arrested for being involved in the protest.

The two leaders were charged with treason by the Kathmandu District Court (KDC), which also extended their remand till Tuesday.

Additionally, the police arrested around 100 people, but only 42 have been brought to court, and the investigation has progressed, according to a report by The Himalayan.

Tension is running high in certain areas of the capital city, Kathmandu, as hundreds were injured in violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters who were calling for the restoration of the abolished monarchy in Nepal.

