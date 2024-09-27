NIA court sentences key accused to rigorous imprisonment in Pakistan espionage case

NEW DELHI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow has sentenced a key accused to rigorous imprisonment in a Pakistan-led espionage case involving an Indian Army signalman, the agency said on Thursday.

Anas Yakub Giteli, a resident of Godhra town in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, has been sentenced to multiple sentences ranging from three to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Official Secrets Act.

“All sentences will run concurrently,” said the NIA in a statement.

Giteli was arrested with Indian Army signalman Saurabh Sharma in January 2021 in the case originally registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad. NIA took over and re-registered the case as in February 2021.

The duo were chargesheeted by the NIA in July 2021. Saurabh was sentenced by the NIA court last month.

As per investigations, the NIA said, Saurabh was lured by a pseudonymous entity operated by defence or Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents and had shared secret information about the Indian Army with the entity called ‘Neha Sharma’.

“The said entity had hatched a criminal conspiracy to obtain restricted and confidential information from Indian Army officials,” said the anti-terror agency.

“Saurabh had received funds from multiple sources, including Pakistani sources and also from Anas Yakub Giteli, in lieu of sensitive and confidential information passed to Pakistani ISI operatives.”

As per the Central agency, the restricted information included the order of battle, troop deployments, locations, strength and composition of ambush parties, and other sensitive information.

“Giteli, at the behest of Pakistan-based ISI handlers, had deposited funds in the account of Pooja Singh, wife of Saurabh Sharma, and had sent the photo of the deposit slip to his handlers as a confirmation of the funds transfer,” said the NIA.

“The two accused used to frequently delete the incriminating logs/digital footprints, viz WhatsApp communication, including the incriminating WhatsApp chats and images, to hide their wrongdoings, NIA investigations had revealed,” added the agency. (ANI)

Also Read: Two Indians arrested for trying to sneak into Pakistan