Odisha: Sacred bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath held on Snana Purnima in Puri

PURI: The sacred bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath along with his sibling – Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadhra – was held on the occasion Snana Purnima in Puri on Wednesday.

The three deities were ceremonially bathed with 108 pitchers of sacred water. This ritual marks a significant lead-up to the grand Rath Yatra.

It is believed that following this sacred bath, the deities fall mildly ill and are kept in seclusion in the Anasara Ghar (a special isolation chamber) for a period of two weeks.

Additionally, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadhra on the occasion of Snana Purnima. He also installed 108 Kalash representing the bathing ritual on this occasion

Speaking to ANI, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “Lord Jagannath’s Snana Purnima festival will be held. Devotees of Mahaprabhu Jagannath from all over the world have arrived in Puri to witness this. We have depicted the Snana Yatra through Lord Jagannath’s sand sculpture. We have also installed 108 Kalash.”

The Rath Yatra, also known as the “Festival of Chariots,” is a significant event in the Hindu calendar, where Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is taken out in a grand procession on chariots through the streets of Puri. The festival attracts millions of devotees from around the world.

This year, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will commence on June 27. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in Ashadh.

As the construction of the chariots progresses, preparations for the Rath Yatra are underway in full swing. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is working diligently to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Devotees eagerly await the Rath Yatra, celebrating Lord Jagannath and his siblings’ divine journey. The festival is a testament to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and traditions and is expected to draw large crowds to Puri. (ANI)

