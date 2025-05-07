“Operation Sindoor named to respect women like my mother”: Son of Pune victim Kaustabh Ganbote

NAGPUR: Kunal Ganbote, son of Pahalgam attack victim Kaustabh Ganbote, thanked the Indian Army and government for conducting ‘Operation Sindoor’ in which the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Ganbote asserted that the entire country had been waiting for “such action” and stated that naming the operation “Sindoor” was a mark of respect towards women.

“We all were waiting for such action to be taken, and we have this hope from the Indian government. The operation’s name is “sindoor” and I think it was named this way to respect women like my mother,” he said.

In Kanpur, the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the retaliation.

“I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband’s death,” she told ANI.”My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” she added.

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Shubham Dwivedi, another victim of the Pahalgam attack, said that the move made by the Indian Army instilled a sense of faith in the country’s government.

“I am continuously watching the news. I salute the Indian army and thank PM Modi, who listened to the pain of the country’s people. The way the Indian military has destroyed the terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, I thank our military for that… My entire family has been feeling light since we heard this news…” the father said.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources told ANI.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed.

The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”

“Operation Sindoor,” which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others. (ANI)

