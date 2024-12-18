Oscars 2025 shortlists full list: Wicked, Emilia Perez lead the pack

LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards on Tuesday.
The categories include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live-Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.
Films that lead the pack include ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Emilia Perez’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Gladiator II’, ‘Nosferatu’, ‘The Apprentice’, ‘The Wild Robot’, and ‘Blitz’ which have been shortlisted across various categories.
The first round of Oscar voting will begin on January 8, 2025, and will close on January 12, 2025. The nominees for all categories will be announced on January 17, 2025. Final voting will take place from February 11 to February 18, 2025.
Check out the full shortlists below.
1. Documentary Feature Film
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Dahomey
- Daughters
- Eno
- Frida
- Hollywoodgate
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Queendom
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
- Union
- Will & Harper
2. Documentary Short Film
- Chasing Roo
- Death by Numbers
- Eternal Father
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- Keeper
- Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
- Once upon a Time in Ukraine
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Planetwalker
- The Quilters
- Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
- A Swim Lesson
- Until He’s Back
3. International Feature Film
- Brazil, I’m Still Here
- Canada, Universal Language
- Czech Republic, Waves
- Denmark, The Girl With the Needle
- France, Emilia Perez
- Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Iceland, Touch
- Ireland, Kneecap
- Italy, Vermiglio
- Latvia, Flow
- Norway, Armand
- Palestine, From Ground Zero
- Senegal, Dahomey
- Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies
- United Kingdom, Santosh
4. Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- A Different Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Waltzing With Brando
- Wicked
5. Music (Original Score)
- Alien: Romulus
- Babygirl
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Blink Twice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- The Fire Inside
- Gladiator II
- Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
- Inside Out 2
- Nosferatu
- The Room Next Door
- Sing Sing
- The Six Triple Eight
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
6. Music (Original Song)
- “Forbidden Road” from Better Man
- “Winter Coat” from Blitz
- “Compress/Repress” from Challengers
- “Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late
- “El Mal” from Emilia Perez
- “Mi Camino” from Emilia Perez
- “Sick In The Head” from Kneecap
- “Beyond” from Moana 2
- “Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King
- “Piece By Piece” from Piece by Piece
- “Like A Bird” from Sing Sing
- “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight
- “Out Of Oklahoma” from Twisters
- “Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot
- “Harper And Will Go West” from Will & Harper
7. Animated Short Film
- Au Revoir Mon Monde
- A Bear Named Wojtek
- Beautiful Men
- Bottle George
- A Crab in the Pool
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Maybe Elephants
- Me
- Origami
- Percebes
- The 21
- Wander to Wonder
- The Wild-Tempered Clavier
- Yuck!
8. Live-Action Short Film
- Anuja
- Clodagh
- The Compatriot
- Crust
- Dovecote
- Edge of Space
- The Ice Cream Man
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
- The Masterpiece
- An Orange From Jaffa
- Paris 70
- Room Taken
9. Sound
- Alien: Romulus
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Gladiator II
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
10. Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Twisters
- Wicked
The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025. It will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and broadcast live on ABC. Viewers in over 200 countries will be able to watch the event. (ANI)