Out of India’s 6.7% share in global economy’s incremental growth, SBI alone accounts for 1.1%: Report

NEW DELHI: India contributed around 6.7 per cent to the global economy’s incremental growth in FY25, and the State Bank of India (SBI) alone accounts for 1.1 per cent of the incremental growth, according to a report by SBI research.

The report highlights India’s strong performance on the global economic front, adding USD 297 billion to the total increase in global GDP during FY25.

It stated, “At a global level, India contributed approx 6.7 per cent to incremental global GDP in FY25”.

The world economy grew by USD 4,118 billion in FY25, and India’s share in this was USD 297 billion.

This means India accounted for nearly 7 per cent of the total rise in the global economy, showing its growing importance and strength as one of the leading contributors to global growth.

The report also mentioned that out of India’s contribution, SBI alone added USD 44 billion through its asset size. This contribution by SBI accounts for about 1.1 per cent of the total increase in global GDP in FY25.

“SBI adds approx 1.1 per cent of Global GDP & approx 16 per cent of India’s GDP,” noted the research report.

In other words, SBI’s performance alone matched the size of some small economies’ contributions to the global GDP growth.

The report adds that SBI also accounts for about 16 per cent of India’s total GDP addition in FY25, showcasing the bank’s strong role in the country’s economic engine.

The report also mentioned that SBI contributed 8.7 per cent to the Gross Value Added (GVA) of financial services in India during FY25.

The bank’s gross value added stood at Rs 1,38,533 crore in FY25, up from Rs 1,32,157 crore in FY24. This reflects a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent in SBI’s value addition.

SBI’s contribution is notable not only in terms of its impact on India’s economy but also in its share in the global context. The report puts a spotlight on India’s rising economic role globally. (ANI)

Also Read: This Monsoon Season Drive Worry Free with SBI General’s Motor Insurance