Pakistan rolls out red-carpet for wanted fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

ISLAMABAD: Wanted for alleged money laundering charges, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik has arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, amid tight security for his lecture series at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

According to the Express Tribune, he is set to have public interactions across the country. He is accompanied by his son, Fariq Naik, who is an Islamic scholar and will tour the country with him for the lectures.

Upon his arrival at the New Islamabad Airport, he was received by leaders from the top echelons of the Pakistan government, which included the Chairman of the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, as reported by the Tribune.

Official sources note that his month-long tour will include meetings with senior government officials and involve participation in various public events.

In a post on X, Zakir Naik’s team announced,” On the invitation of the Government of Pakistan Dr Zakir Naik & Shaikh Fariq Naik’s Pakistan Tour 2024 Public Talks: Karachi – 5th & 6th Oct Lahore – 12th & 13th Oct Islamabad – 19th & 20th Oct.”

Earlier on August 20, while on a visit to India, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that if sufficient evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik then the country will ‘not condone terrorism’.

Addressing the 50th Sapru House Lecture the Malaysian Prime Minister said, “I am talking about sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us.”

Zakir Naik is known for his inflammatory speeches and is currently wanted by the National Investigation Agency of the Government of India under a 2016 money laundering case. He is also alleged to have incited people by his hate speech.

Naik runs a channel by the name PeaceTV, which is banned across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to its controversial nature and he has also been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom because of it. (ANI)

