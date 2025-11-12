“People voted for continuity, development and good governance”: Shahnawaz Hussain after exit polls projections

NEW DELHI: Following the release of exit poll results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in the state.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, reacting to the exit polls, said that the large voter turnout and long queues witnessed across Bihar were a clear indication of the people’s faith in the NDA’s leadership and developmental agenda.

“The long queues of people indicated that the NDA will form the government. Exit polls also suggest that the NDA will return to power,” Hussain said. He added that the people of Bihar have voted decisively for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the promise of continued progress and stability in the state.

Hussain asserted that the alliance’s focus on governance, infrastructure development, welfare schemes, and employment opportunities has resonated strongly with voters across urban and rural constituencies. “The people of Bihar trust the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. They have voted for continuity, development, and good governance,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Hussain remarked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “completely flopped” in connecting with voters during the campaign. “The people have rejected the politics of confusion and empty promises,” he said.

According to the exit polls released on Tuesday, the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, while they predict that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member State Assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the Assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

The People’s Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People’s Insight’s survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

